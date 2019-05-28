× Woman Found Dead in Winterset Home, Suspect in Custody

DES MOINES, Iowa — Winterset Police have arrested a man following a death investigation.

Jerome “Jerry” Moyer, of Norwalk, faces a First Degree Murder charge. Police believe he shot and killed 23- year-old Rosanna Otto. Her body was found in a home at 121 East Lane Street in Winterset on Monday night. Investigators with the Winterset Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation quickly identified Moyer as a suspect.

Moyer, 25, was later arrested without incident by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop. He is being held in the Dubuque County Jail and it waiting to be transferred to the Madison County Jail. It is unknown the relationship between Moyer and Otto.