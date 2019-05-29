Des Moines Arts Festival-June 28-30
Channel 13 invites you to the biggest event of the Summer…
The Des Moines Arts Festival
Friday, June 28 11 AM to 10 PM
Saturday, June 29 11 AM to 10 PM
Sunday, June 30 11 AM to 5 PM
Western Gateway Park, Downtown Des Moines
Surrounding the famed John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park
ADMISSION: FREE
Come visit all of us from Channel 13 at the corner of 15th and Grand and get your blue balloon!
Here’s what else you’ll find the five-time Gold Grand Pinnacle Award and Bravo Encore Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival®
- Juried Art Fair presented by Nationwide featuring 180 of the nation’s best artists selected from a competitive jury process
- Emerging Iowa Artists Program presented by PrincipalSM
- Interrobang Film Festival
- Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program showcasing and supporting Central Iowa non-profit organizations
- Live music on the Hy-Vee Main Stage
- Green Arts Zero-Waste Sustainability Program sponsored by VOYA
- Acoustic Stage presented by Meredith
- Silent Rivers VIP Club
- BOOM ART! presented by MidAmerican Energy
- Over 600 volunteers
- Des Moines Art Center’s Student Art Exhibition presented by Hubbell Homes
- Artist Demonstrations presented by John Deere
- Media Zones hosted by WHO-HD, iHeart Media and Des Moines Radio Group
- Over 25 Interactive Arts Activities
- The Knotty Nail
- Silent Rivers VIP Hospitality Suites
- Visionary Artists Ceremony hosted by Hubbell Homes
- Des Moines Radio Group Lounge
- Wearable art at two Arts Festival Shops
- Wide variety of beverages from Budweiser and Gateway Market
- Iowa Craft Beer Tent and Court Ave. Brewing Co. featuring the Festival’s craft brews, Sassy Saison & One-Eyed Red
- 26 Eclectic Food Booths and Food Trucks
- Sculpture Garden
Get complete festival information HERE.