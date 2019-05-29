× Des Moines Arts Festival-June 28-30

Channel 13 invites you to the biggest event of the Summer…

The Des Moines Arts Festival

Friday, June 28 11 AM to 10 PM

Saturday, June 29 11 AM to 10 PM

Sunday, June 30 11 AM to 5 PM

Western Gateway Park, Downtown Des Moines

Surrounding the famed John & Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park

ADMISSION: FREE

Come visit all of us from Channel 13 at the corner of 15th and Grand and get your blue balloon!

Here’s what else you’ll find the five-time Gold Grand Pinnacle Award and Bravo Encore Award-winning Des Moines Arts Festival®

Juried Art Fair presented by Nationwide featuring 180 of the nation’s best artists selected from a competitive jury process

Emerging Iowa Artists Program presented by Principal SM

Interrobang Film Festival

Prairie Meadows Community Outreach Program showcasing and supporting Central Iowa non-profit organizations

Live music on the Hy-Vee Main Stage

Green Arts Zero-Waste Sustainability Program sponsored by VOYA

Acoustic Stage presented by Meredith

Silent Rivers VIP Club

BOOM ART! presented by MidAmerican Energy

Over 600 volunteers

Des Moines Art Center’s Student Art Exhibition presented by Hubbell Homes

Artist Demonstrations presented by John Deere

Media Zones hosted by WHO-HD, iHeart Media and Des Moines Radio Group

Over 25 Interactive Arts Activities

The Knotty Nail

Silent Rivers VIP Hospitality Suites

Visionary Artists Ceremony hosted by Hubbell Homes

Des Moines Radio Group Lounge

Wearable art at two Arts Festival Shops

Wide variety of beverages from Budweiser and Gateway Market

Iowa Craft Beer Tent and Court Ave. Brewing Co. featuring the Festival’s craft brews, Sassy Saison & One-Eyed Red

26 Eclectic Food Booths and Food Trucks

Sculpture Garden

Get complete festival information HERE.