Four-Year-Old Des Moines Boy Shoots Self with Parent’s Gun in Parked Car

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A four-year-old boy is recovering from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound and his parents could face charges.

It happened around 2:30pm on Wednesday at 5721 SE 34th Street. Des Moines Police say the boy was left alone in an SUV in a driveway when he found a loaded gun. While handling the gun it fired and the boy was struck in the shoulder. He was taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital. His injuries are considered minor.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including how long the boy was left alone and where and how the gun was stored in the car. Charges could be filed.