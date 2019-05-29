Fred Hoiberg, John Daly, and Larry the Cable Guy. What a Trio.

A coach, a comedian, and an iconoclast walk onto a golf course.

A PGA tour phenomenon.

The new head basketball coach at (it’s still weird to say) Nebraska…

And his new school’s biggest fan…

All hitting the links.

“Man it was fun. It’s fun to get out with your buddies and play golf. I only get to see John in these tournaments, so it’s fun to get out and knock it around with him a little bit.”

“I’ve known Dan-o for I don’t know how many years. We’ve played a lot of golf together. It was cool meeting Coach.

“It was great getting an opportunity to play with John Daly. I’ve gotten to know Larry the Cable Guy a little bit. I actually watched the second half of the national championship game at his house.”

A Pro-Am pairing you could only dream of.

*nats*

MARK: The soggy conditions at Wakonda Club shortened the Pro-Am round to just 10 holes. But it didn’t dampen the mood. And how could it, with this cast of characters sharing the course?

“We were actually waiting for John Daly to come out, and it ended up Hoiberg, Larry the Cable Guy, kind of a famous group. So it worked out alright.”

The latter two - both excited for more golf… and hoops… a couple hours West.

Larry… hoping Hoiberg can “git r done” on the hardwood.

At least… better than he did on the COURSE.

In Des Moines, Mark Freund, Channel 13 sports.