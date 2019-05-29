High Speed Chase Ends In Multiple Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- A high-speed chase came to an end with a crash, injuries and an arrest in Windsor Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police say it started when a 20-year old man from Des Moines was over at E. 14th and I-235. When officers tried to take the driver into custody on outstanding warrants, the suspect took off. He lead police on a pursuit across the city to the intersection of 73rd Street and University Avenue when the suspect crashed into a minivan. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. The suspect driver took off on foot but was taken into custody.

"I heard the crash and seen parts from both vehicles fly all over the place this is pretty severe,” witness Randy Blackford said, "Not very good I came down to make sure the guy in the van was alright".

The name of the suspects and victim have not been released.