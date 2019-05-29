× Iowa DOT Closes I-29 and State Roads Again Due to Rising Water

ATLANTIC, Iowa- The Iowa Department of Transportation today closed Interstate 29 in the Council Bluffs area, and from Highway 34 to the Missouri State line. The closures are due to rising flood waters, after more rain pounded the midwest.

“Right now we just closed I 29 from US 34 south to the Missouri border water was approaching the roadway once again,” said Scott Suhr of the Iowa DOT District 4 office. “I think it tries everybody’s patience, whether you’re a motorist, or a farmer, or person that’s trying to move freight, or commute every day it’s frustrating to all of us.”

Flooding has closed Interstate 29 between exit 61 (I-680 near Crescent) and exit 71 (I-680 near Loveland) according to a news release from Iowa Department of Transportation. A detour is in operation for this area.

The Iowa DOT also has issued a list of roads closed in Iowa due to flooding.

With all the rainfall across Iowa, there are several other road closures in place. These include:

* I-29 in Council Bluffs (local detour in place)

* S. 34 from I-29 to the Nebraska border

* Iowa 2 from I-29 to the Nebraska border

* All I-29 entrance and exit ramps south of U.S. 34

Other Iowa roads currently closed due to flooding:

* S. 169 near Adel

* S. 65 near Lucas

* Iowa 92 near Oskaloosa

* Iowa 21 near Belle Plaine

* Iowa 130 near Plainview

* S. 67 in Davenport

The Department of Transportation has ways for you to get information from their news release:

Travelers should check 511ia.org, the Iowa 511 mobile app or call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide) for up-to-date closure information on state-owned roadways across Iowa. Closures due to flooding can be viewed by turning on the incident layer on the online map and mobile app.

For the latest in flooding information and recovery resources, as well as an image gallery showing the flood damage and recovery efforts go to https://floods2019.iowa.gov/.