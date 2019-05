Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- With two days still to go in the month this May is already one of the wettest in Des Moines History.

9.49 inches of rain have been recorded so far this month, making it the fifth rainiest May in history. There is still a chance for some accumulation over the next three days as well.

We'll likely not top the all-time record of 12.13 inches of rain in 1996. Another half-inch of rain would push May 2019 into the top three.