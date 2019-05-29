× Minnesota Man Arrested, Charged With Leaving Lewd Notes on Ames Windshields

AMES, Iowa — Ames Police say a Minnesota man left a series of sexual notes on the windshields of multiple women in Ames on Tuesday night.

39-year-old David Cheney of Rochester, Minnesota is facing seven counts of Harassment.

The notes included specific descriptions of the women and their clothing.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and still want to hear from anyone else who received a note or has information on Cheney.

You can contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133, leave an anonymous tip at 239-5533 or online with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.