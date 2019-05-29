Poweshiek County Tornado Leaves One Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa -- Around 7:30pm Wednesday, residents in Poweshiek County witnessed a tornado moving from the southwest and heading Northeast. Just five miles southeast of Montezuma the McKee family witnessed the tornado sweep across the farmland. Rodney McKee tells Channel 13 News that the event was quite unnerving.

Rodney McKee and his wife witnessed the tornado from their driveway. They say what made it even more eerie was the slow speed and calmness in which it moved.

The National Weather Service and the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office have both confirmed at least one injury but it is suspected to be non-life threatening. No homes received heavy damage but some outbuildings were severely impacted. Rodney says he is thankful his home and his brothers which is just one mile north of here we’re not in harms way.