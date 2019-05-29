Severe Weather Warnings

State Soccer Tournament Re-Scheduling Due to Cownie Soccer Park Field Conditions

Posted 1:27 pm, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, May 29, 2019

James Cownie Soccer Complex (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  The 2019 boys State Soccer Tournament will start one day late and end three days late thanks to soggy fields at Cownie Soccer Park near the Des Moines River.

The tournament was supposed to start on Thursday and last through Saturday.  However first round games will now start on Friday, May 31st..  Championships will be moved from Saturday to Tuesday, June 4th.  IHSAA rules don’t allow games to be played on Saturday and the girls’ state tournament will be playing on the fields on Monday.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.