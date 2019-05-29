× State Soccer Tournament Re-Scheduling Due to Cownie Soccer Park Field Conditions

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2019 boys State Soccer Tournament will start one day late and end three days late thanks to soggy fields at Cownie Soccer Park near the Des Moines River.

The tournament was supposed to start on Thursday and last through Saturday. However first round games will now start on Friday, May 31st.. Championships will be moved from Saturday to Tuesday, June 4th. IHSAA rules don’t allow games to be played on Saturday and the girls’ state tournament will be playing on the fields on Monday.