USDA Asks For Farmers to Begin Conservation Field Planning

IOWA -- Iowa's USDA staff are encouraging landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) to visit local service centers soon. Saying it is important to plan before crop growth makes it difficult to examine the field.

The USDA is accepting new CRP applications beginning June 3rd.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced a limited continuous CRP signup in the 2018 Farm Bill, prioritizing water-quality practices.

That includes grassed waterways, filter strips, saturated buffers, and wetland restoration.

Iowa's State Director of the FSA Amanda De Jong says, “Producers new to the program and those with expiring CRP contracts need to visit our offices to enroll or reenroll. Visiting our offices early will ensure timely processing of CRP applications.”

Continuous signup enrollment contracts last 10 to 15 years.