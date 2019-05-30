× Adventure Passes Available to Des Moines Library Cardholders this Summer

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Library system has added adventure passes for its cardholders to use.

An adventure pass gives people to free admission to attractions across the metro.

Locations available at the Des Moines Public Library include: Blank Park Zoo, Greater Des Moines Botanical Gardens, Brenton Skating Plaza, Des Moines Children’s Museum, Figge Art Museum, Grout Museum District Buildings, LaunchPAD Children’s Museum, Living History Farms, McCreary Community Building, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Perry Grand 3 Theatres, Quad Cities FunBundle, Reiman Gardens and Science Center of Iowa.

According to the Des Moines Public Library, within the first week, there have been 60 passes checked out and another 35 for next month.

People go online to the library’s website to reserve a pass. You need to be at least 18-years-old to check out an adventure pass.

Each pass allows admission to an attraction for four people. That includes two adult tickets and two children tickets. Each cardholder can reserve a pass to each venue once a year.

Chief Marketing Officer at Blank Park Zoo Ryan Bickel said, “I think our goal as a non-profit organization is to be as accessible as possible to the community. So, we look at ways to partner with organizations to make that possible.”

Bickel said there have been around 500 passes used at the zoo this year from libraries around the metro.

Bickel said having adventure passes at the zoo allows low-income families to come and learn about different animals and conservation. This year they can see the new baby rhino Kamara.

“There is only 1,000 eastern black rhinos left on the planet. That’s both in the wild and in human care. So, it’s very important that people know about rhinos, understand why they are endangered and why their population is going down,” Bickel said.

The Des Moines Public Library said the most popular passes so far are the Blank Park Zoo and Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, with the Science Center of Iowa coming in third.

Other libraries that offer adventure passes include Clive, Urbandale, West Des Moines, Ames, Altoona, Johnston, and Grimes.