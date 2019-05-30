Des Moines Fire Department Commissions New Ladder Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES , Iowa -- The Des Moines Fire Department welcomed a big new addition to its team today ... a new aerial tower truck.

This isn't your typical truck. It will be the most advanced vehicle used in the long history of the DMFD. The truck is loaded with ground ladders, a 250-gallon water tank and a pumping system that can move 2,500 gallons of water per minute.

Fire Chief John TeKippe says the department knows this truck will meet their needs because it was designed by a team of firefighters with centuries of experience.

"The roughly 240 years of service that that committee had that went into this apparatus did not look backwards 240 years, they looked at today and going forward," said TeKippe, "Mosst of the creature comforts of this apparatus are by firefighters for firefighters and this will make them better at what they're doing and more comfortable and more safe in the process."

The truck cost more than a million dollars. TeKippe says it will respond to more than 45,000 emergencies in its lifetime.