DMACC Reports Record Enrollment in Nursing Program Amid Nationwide Nursing Shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- On Thursday, Des Moines Area Community College reported a record number of students enrolled in nursing for their spring 2019 semester.

Across all five DMACC campuses more than 450 students were enrolled in the nursing program.

“What that means for us is one we are able to meet the needs of our healthcare workforce as well as that we have options for our students in different pathways that they may want to choose depending on where they’re at in life to do nursing,” DMACC Director of Nursing Education Kendra Ericson said.

Ericson said nurses make up the highest percentage of the healthcare workforce and there always seems to be a need for more people in the profession.

“The service that we provide to our patients is beyond anything that I can probably tell you in a single word of what we provide to our community. What I can tell you is a nurse is somebody who is here to serve their community and they have a passion to do it,” Ericson said.

Randa Dehoedt is one of those passionate people in the accelerated nursing program. She said she loves the hands on experience she’s getting to be able to go from a licensed practical nurse to a registered nurse.

“As an LPN I just work at a nursing home and pass meds and it was a good foundation for my RN and it has helped a lot but RN opens way more doors and I’m very excited to be done,” Dehoedt said.

Dehoedt hopes one of those doors will lead her to what she ultimately loves doing.

“I love to help people. It’s new and exciting every day and you don’t know what’s going to happen next. And the outcomes are awesome most of the time and you’re there when they’re not to help people,” Dehoedt said.

Just last year DMACC also had the largest group of graduates take and pass their registered nurse licensing test out of all the schools in the state.