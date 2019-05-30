× Fleur Drive Re-Opening at Noon Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The City of Des Moines will open Fleur Drive at noon Thursday.

Floodwaters from the Raccoon River are receding and the city plans to re-open the stretch of Fleur between MLK Parkway to Bell Avenue. Fleur was closed Tuesday night because of flooding.

As of 8:45 a.m. the Raccoon River was measured at 14.4 feet at Fleur Drive. Flood stage is 12 feet and the river is forecast to drop below flood stage Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Flooding continues to affect roads, trails, and parks across Des Moines.

Road Closures

George Flagg Parkway from SW 23rd Street to Park Avenue

SW 30th Street from Bell Avenue to George Flagg Parkway

Park and Trail Closures

Gay Lea Wilson Trail from Colfax St. to Williams St

Neal Smith Trail from McHenry Park Trail to Euclid Ave

Trestle to Trestle from Interurban Trail to Euclid Avenue

Walnut Creek Trail from Center St. to the Bill Riley Trail

Bill Riley Trail from Ashworth Pool to Water Works Park

Carl Voss Trail (Formerly Des Moines River Trail) from SE 6th to Hartford Ave

Principal Riverwalk Trail from Water St to the WOA Bridge (West side of River)

John Pat Dorrian Trail is closed underneath the MLK bridge (East Side of River)