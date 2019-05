× Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to Join Joni Ernst’s Campaign Fundraiser

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley will be the guest of honor at Senator Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” campaign fundraiser in June.

The event is being held at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone on June 15th. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Charles Grassley will also speak.