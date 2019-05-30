Gray’s Lake Park to Stay Closed Until Late June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gray's Lake Park will remain closed for another four weeks thanks to heavy rain and flooding delaying a trail replacement project.

The park closed on May 13th for what was supposed to be a two-week project to replace the nearly two-mile trail around the park. However heavy rains delayed contractors from starting and flooding from the Raccoon River has completely sidelined the project.

On Thursday the city released a new estimated re-opening date of June 28th. They say that should allow the water to recede in the park and construction to begin again.

Parks and Recreation officials remind residents that it is illegal to be in the park when it is closed. You can be charged with trespassing for ignoring the closure.

The Meredith Trail that runs next to the park is still open.