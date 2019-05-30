Flood Warnings

North Polk Senior’s Artwork Chosen for “Google for Doodle” Competition

Posted 4:07 pm, May 30, 2019, by

ALLEMAN, Iowa  —  A metro teen’s “doodle” could soon be seen by millions around the world on the internet’s busiest search site.

North Polk senior Chloe Laizure’s artwork was announced today as the Iowa representative in the “Google for Doodle” competition.  Her piece is titled “To Adventure …” and features the word “Google” spelled out by pictures.

Laizure is one of 53 artists whose work was chosen.  An online vote will now determine a winner.  That winner earns a $30,000 scholarship and their school earns a $50,000 technology package.  Voting will run from June 3rd-7th online.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.