North Polk Senior's Artwork Chosen for "Google for Doodle" Competition

ALLEMAN, Iowa — A metro teen’s “doodle” could soon be seen by millions around the world on the internet’s busiest search site.

North Polk senior Chloe Laizure’s artwork was announced today as the Iowa representative in the “Google for Doodle” competition. Her piece is titled “To Adventure …” and features the word “Google” spelled out by pictures.

Laizure is one of 53 artists whose work was chosen. An online vote will now determine a winner. That winner earns a $30,000 scholarship and their school earns a $50,000 technology package. Voting will run from June 3rd-7th online.