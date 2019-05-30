× Police: Suspect Tried to Hire Someone to Murder Father of Girlfriend’s Child

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Police in Johnston have made an arrest in connection with a murder-for-hire case.

Twenty-three-year-old Anna Plank was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Polk County Jail on one count of solicitation to commit murder. Police say Plank is also known as AJ Hernandez.

Lt. Tyler Tompkins with the Johnston Police Department says the case originated May 7th when a report was made to Adel Police by a party who claimed Plank had solicited them to kill someone.

According to online court records, Plank was seeking someone to kill the father of their girlfriend’s child because of upset and tension over custody and visitation arrangements.

The victim lives in Johnston and the case was forwarded on for investigation to the Johnston Police Department. Tompkins says investigators found that Plank tried twice to hire someone to commit the murder.

The first attempt was back in February and made to an associate over the phone and using a messaging app. Plank indicated they wanted to make the victim “disappear forever.” The second solicitation was in May when Plank allegedly contacted a mutual friend of the associate over Facebook Messenger and solicited the murder, even discussing the price. Those messages were turned over to the police.

The complaint claims Plank admitted to law enforcement that she had made the solicitations.

Plank is being held on a bond of $10,000. Solicitation to commit murder is a Class C Felony.