President Trump Attending June Fundraiser in West Des Moines

President Donald Trump

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – President Donald Trump will make his way back to Iowa in June for a Republican Party fundraiser.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann confirmed President Trump will attend a private fundraiser for the Republican Party of Iowa in West Des Moines on June 11th.

In a statement, Kaufmann said, “We are thrilled to welcome the President back to the heart of Trump country, where Iowans are proud of his gound-breaking[sic] policies that have brought 5.4 million new jobs, lower taxes, and fair trade deals for American farmers and manufacturers.”

Additional details about the fundraising event were not immediately released.

