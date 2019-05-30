Program Keeps Kids Reading All Summer Long

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –Students are wrapping up the school year, but teachers want them to keep their minds active over the long summer break. Area libraries are here to help.

Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody said they have activities to prevent what is known as the summer slide, which is the decline in academic and reading skills.

The Des Moines Public Library’s program is called “All Summer Long” because the goal is to get kids to read 20 minutes a day throughout the summer. “It’s three months of inactivity, non-engagement. Come to the library, read, check out books. Come to one of our programs, one of the amazing things going on all summer long.”

All Summer Long kicks off June 3rd. You get a bag for signing up. It comes with a card to keep track of your reading. An adult reading program is also available.

The Des Moines Public Library has 60 to 70 programs a week at the six locations throughout the metro.

Contact your community library to learn more about the summer reading program where you are.