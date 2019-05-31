Annual Greek Food Fair Shares Culture and Heritage with Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George has been preparing since March for its annual Greek Food Fair.

Greek Food Fair Chairman Paul Despenas said people can learn about the heritage and culture by taking a tour of the church.

“People show up to our church and they love to go through the grounds and eat the Greek food and pretend they are Greek for a day,” Despenas said.

At the food fair, people can try a variety of traditional Greek foods like desserts, beverages, and Serbian foods.

“People come in and they will get a plate of spanakopita, Greek salad, maybe a shish kabob so we are doing a lot of a-la-carte than we have in the past,” Despenas said.

While you are enjoying a home-made meal, you can watch as people jump in and learn how to Greek dance.

Greek Food Fair member Harry Zubulake said the dances you will see at the food fair are performed at Greek events like weddings and parties.

“It’s just something that is part of the Greek culture, it’s part of just being Greek and it’s fun,” Zubulake.

People can purchase tickets at the door to get $20 worth of food or drinks. Admission to the fair is free.

It is located at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George on 1110 35th Street, Des Moines.

It runs from: