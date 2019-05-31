× At Least 11 Dead in Virginia Beach Mass Shooting at Municipal Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia — At least 11 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Virginia, police Chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.

The shooter, who was was a public utilities worker, also is dead, Cervera said. The chief said the gunman fired “indiscriminately.”

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbor, colleagues.”

Cervera said the shooter was confronted shortly after opening fire on multiple floors. There was an exchange of gunfire with officers, the chief said.

A police officer whose ballistic vest stopped a bullet was injured, the police chief said.

The mass shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal center, according to police.

Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center houses the operations building for the city, which include multiple departments.

Six people were hospitalized after the shooting, hospital officials tweeted.

Virginia Beach General Hospital said there were five patients there. A patient who was at Princess Anne Hospital was being transferred to Norfolk General Hospital, a Level I trauma center.

The FBI is also responding to the incident to provide assistance to local authorities, an FBI spokeswoman told CNN.

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in the US since November.

In that shooting, 12 people were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Officials said that gunman, Ian David Long, shot an unarmed security guard outside the bar, went in and continued shooting, injuring other security workers, employees and patrons. Long died by suicide.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine tweeted that he was devastated by the news Friday.

“My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one, and I’m praying for a swift recovery for all those who have been injured,” he said.

Sen. Mark Warner wrote: “Praying for all involved as we learn more.”

“We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected,” singer Pharell Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach, tweeted. “We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we’ll come out of this stronger than before we always do.”