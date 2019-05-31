Clive Couple Charged After Allegedly Refusing to Let Minors Leave Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Clive couple is charged with false imprisonment after police say they refused to let several minors leave a party at their home.

Jill and Joseph Comes were arrested Thursday night at their Clive home.

A neighbor called police and told them about 100 kids were partying at the Comes’ home. When officers arrived, they say they found a young man vomiting out the window of his car. Then a girl approached police and said the couple wouldn't let her 17-year-old sister leave.

Officers tried to talk to the Comes but say they refused to cooperate, so officers eventually broke down the door.

In addition to false imprisonment, Jill and Joseph Comes are charged with supplying alcohol to minors.