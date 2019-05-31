Clive Parents Arrested For Giving Alcohol to Minors at Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- An apparent graduation party got out of control Thursday night in Clive. Empty alcohol containers were spotted in the street Friday afternoon.

Police were called to 129th Street in Clive on a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers found nearly 100 minors, scattered in and outside the home. Police say one was visibly drunk. He put up a fight and was arrested, then referred to the juvenile courts for interfering with official acts.

Police say Jill and Joseph Comes are the homeowners and were both home when the party was happening.

“Mr. Comes indicated that he wasn't aware that all these youths were in his house," Clive Police Lt. John Brodersen said.

Police charged Jill and Joseph Comes with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and that's not all.

“Our officers made contact with the homeowner, Joseph Comes, and he said he didn't have anything to say. He walked into his home, locked the doors and shut the lights off," Brodersen said.

Police tried to get the Comes to open the door and talk.

“During this time, our officers were alerted by a person who came up to them and said her 17-year-old sister was in the home and was being detained in the home and the people wouldn't let her leave," Brodersen said.

Police say that gave them the green light to force their way in and charge the Comes with false imprisonment.

“It appears they were just keeping the doors locked, not letting anyone leave because they didn't want an opportunity for the police to see what was going on in the home," Brodersen said.

Police say it all could've been avoided.

"We need to make sure we practice responsibility," said Brodersen.