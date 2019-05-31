DNA Tests Confirm Mollie Tibbetts’ Blood Found in Suspect’s Car Trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- DNA tests have confirmed that the blood found in 24-year-old Cristhian Rivera's trunk belongs to 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. But Rivera’s confession might not be allowed in court.

Rivera's attorney said the consent he gave officers to search his car was invalid because they didn't read him his Miranda rights. Therefore, they say the blood found on his car should not be allowed as evidence.

Prosecutors say the Miranda rights was read to Rivera once he was arrested and that all interviews prior to that were voluntary. The state says Rivera was told how to get out of the building and that at any moment he wished, he could get up and was free to go.

Rivera is charged with first-degree murder, with a trial scheduled to begin September 3 in Woodbury County.