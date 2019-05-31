Man Uses Hockey to Help Others With Parkinson’s Disease

DES MOINES, Iowa –Hockey helped a man with Parkinson’s Disease live life to the fullest. Now, he’s using the sport to help others battling the disease.

Scott Carlisle was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease five years ago. Hockey helps him with movement and balance. “I’ve been doing it for about five years now. It really helps with my attitude, my movement, the lengthening of the stride, and such. It’s my best medicine,” said Scott.

He and his brother Royce started the Pucks for Parkinson’s Foundation. It will host the first hockey tournament. Pucks for Parkinson’s is Saturday, June 15th at the Ames ISU Ice Area, which is located at 1507 Gateway Hills Park Drive. Games start at 8 a.m. A public skate is from 2 to 4 p.m. for people who want to learn how to play hockey.

All proceeds from the tournament, t-shirt sales, and donations will go to American Parkinson Disease Association. You can get tickets on the Pucks for Parkinson’s Facebook Page.

