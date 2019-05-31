Teen Injured in Fall from Moving Vehicle in East High Parking Lot

Posted 9:45 am, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, May 31, 2019

Teenage girl injured in East High parking lot after falling from moving vehicle on May 31, 2019. (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa – A teenage girl was injured Friday morning after falling from a moving car in the parking lot of East High School.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of East High School at East 14th and Walker, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The teenager fell from a moving vehicle and has been transferred to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

Google Map for coordinates 41.597622 by -93.599489.

