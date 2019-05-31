× Teen Injured in Fall from Moving Vehicle in East High Parking Lot

DES MOINES, Iowa – A teenage girl was injured Friday morning after falling from a moving car in the parking lot of East High School.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of East High School at East 14th and Walker, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The teenager fell from a moving vehicle and has been transferred to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No further details were released.

We will update this story as more information is made available.