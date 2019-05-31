× Three-Vehicle Crash Involving State Trooper in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators are looking into what caused a three-vehicle crash involving a State Trooper Friday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 169 south of Winterset and north of Lorimor, near 305th Street. Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says a conversion van was traveling northbound when it clipped the rear bumper of the white SUV in front of it then ricocheted into the oncoming lane of traffic. That’s where it struck a southbound unmarked Iowa State Patrol SUV.

Investigators are not yet sure if the van was trying to pass the white SUV when the crash happened or whether the SUV was not yet up to highway speed after turning out of a nearby driveway and the van was swerving to avoid a collision.

The driver of the van, who is seven-months-pregnant, was injured and taken to the hospital. Her current condition is unavailable.

The Trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the other SUV was not injured.