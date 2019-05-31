× West Des Moines Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Arnela Samardzic was last seen in the 8600 block of Westown Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Nike headband, purple jacket, black/pink/white leggings in a camouflage pattern and pink shoes.

If you have seen Arnela or know where she is, call West Des Moines police at (515) 222-3321.