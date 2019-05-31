West Des Moines Police Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

Posted 5:10 pm, May 31, 2019, by

Arnela Samardzic

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Arnela Samardzic was last seen in the 8600 block of Westown Parkway around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Nike headband, purple jacket, black/pink/white leggings in a camouflage pattern and pink shoes.

If you have seen Arnela or know where she is, call West Des Moines police at (515) 222-3321.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.