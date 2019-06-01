× 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Polk County Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Polk County on Friday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash at NE 88th Street and NE Hubbell Avenue around 8 p.m.

Emergency crews transported four people to local hospitals. One person later died at the hospital from their injuries. The injuries of the other three people are not considered life threatening.

Police have not yet identified the victims. The crash is under investigation.