Boy Drowned in Des Moines Quarry While Swimming With Friends

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines dive team spent much of Saturday afternoon searching for a young, teenage boy in a quarry on Des Moines’ north side.

They eventually recovered his body from the quarry located in the Tai Village at 4200 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, just before 6:30 p.m.

Des Moines police first responded around 3:30 p.m.

"The initial report was that there were several kids out here swimming and one of them went under and didn't come back up,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Located just west of the Trestle Trail near the Des Moines River, the Des Moines police and fire departments, plus the Polk County Sheriff Department were all on scene.

"We did have people in the water here very, very quickly as soon as we could figure out where we needed to go and who we needed to look for,” Parizek said. Parizek added that the quarry has some deep spots, estimated at 40 feet deep.

The metro STAR team, a multi-agency squad, deployed a drone and a dive team, finding the boy's body within an hour of getting into the water.

Why he drowned is still undetermined.

"Right now all we know is we have a young man who's dead and it's just a sad time for all of us, his friends, his family. There are probably going to be questions that will never be answered,” Parizek said.

Police said they have been called out to this quarry before on reports of kids ignoring the “no trespassing” and “no swimming” signs, going into the water without supervision.

"I think the property owner has done their due diligence to try and keep people out of here, you know, where there is a will there's a way, particularly when you're a kid and you see water and it's a hot summer day and you want to get in it,” Parizek said.

At this time, police are not releasing anymore information on the boy's name or official age, pending notifying the family.