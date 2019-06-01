Des Moines Dive Team Searching for Missing Person in Water-Filled Quarry

The Des Moines dive team is searching a pond at 4200 Martin Luther King Parkway.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines dive team is on the scene of a possible drowning Saturday.

The Des Moines dive team is searching a water-filled quarry at 4200 Martin Luther King Parkway near the Tai Village, which is a cultural center on the northeast side of Des Moines.

Police say they are looking for someone, but they cannot confirm who. They are also using a drone to survey the area.

Channel 13 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.

