Man Dies After Collapsing Near Finish of Dam to DSM Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 26-year-old man died after collapsing near the finish line of the Dam to DSM race on Saturday.

A Des Moines Fire Department official said the man was competing in the 12.4-mile race and suffered a cardiac arrest.

He collapsed a block from the finish line and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The man has not been identified.

The race began at 7 a.m. The route started at Saylorville Dam and ended in downtown Des Moines at Cowles Commons.