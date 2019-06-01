Man Dies After Collapsing Near Finish of Dam to DSM Race

Posted 3:51 pm, June 1, 2019, by

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 26-year-old man died after collapsing near the finish line of the Dam to DSM race on Saturday.

A Des Moines Fire Department official said the man was competing in the 12.4-mile race and suffered a cardiac arrest.

He collapsed a block from the finish line and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The man has not been identified.

The race began at 7 a.m. The route started at Saylorville Dam and ended in downtown Des Moines at Cowles Commons.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.