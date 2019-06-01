New Store Celebrating Iowa Pride Opens in Valley Junction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- From working out of his basement to a grand opening in Valley Junction, a new brick and mortar store in West Des Moines is ready to give Iowan's a little something to hang on their wall.

John Bosley used to be the lead designer for Raygun, but in 2015 he quit his job to open his own business called Bozz Prints. After years of working out of his basement, he now has a place to call his own.

“It's great, and it's scary, and it's exciting, and pretty much all the emotions; but yeah, just really excited,” said Bosley.

The store specializes in Iowa-themed artwork and t-shirts. You can also find everything from coffee mugs to baseball caps. But Bosley says the store represents much more than a place to buy artwork. Bosley says it shows that Des Moines is a place where small businesses can make it, even if you start by working out of your basement.

“I think Des Moines is just the perfect size where if you want to try anything, the local economy and especially the people are really supportive of anything you want to try or do. You get instant feedback and it feels honest and it's just a great support system. It's a great place to do business,” Bosley said.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.