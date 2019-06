Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The top-ranked Waukee Warriors will have a chance to defend their 3A boys soccer title. The Warriors beat Bettendorf Saturday in the semis, 3-0. Waukee will face Iowa City West Tuesday night for the title.

Gilbert lost to CR Xavier in the 2A semifinals 2-0.