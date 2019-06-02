Community Helping Longtime Italian Restaurant in Des Moines Fund New Roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For more than half a century, Chuck's Restaurant has helped raise families on Italian food and has also provided much needed meals over the holidays.

On Sunday, the community helped them raise money for a new roof.

“We are in desperate need of a roof at this point. It got really bad over the last year with the quick temperature changes and heat changing between summer and winter and the recent storms. We are in need of a new roof and it`s about $100,000,” said Chuck’s owner Emily Jones.

Jones, along with loyal customers and the neighboring community, is helping to raise funds to upgrade the roof at Chuck's Restaurant. The longtime Italian establishment held a rare Sunday opening featuring live music and games along with a silent auction. Some of the items up for bid included gift baskets of wine, sports memorabilia, autographed merchandise and gift cards to local businesses.

Since 1956, Chuck's has earned a reputation for giving back to the community through free Thanksgiving dinners and other outreaches, but now the community is paying it forward by helping them.

"It is literally overwhelming how many people are coming together and supporting me on this and everything Chuck's," said Jones. “It`s home, it`s family away from home. Even the community coming together to help us today is amazing. It`s heartwarming," said Jones.

There is also a GoFundMe page where you can donate to help the fundraiser.