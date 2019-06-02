Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics from the week.
FACEOFF: Waukee Northwest, Hoiberg in Iowa, 8 Spelling Bee Champs, Ruiz-Joshua
-
I THINK: Ruiz’ Heavyweight win Has Dad Bod Supporters Celebrating
-
Hoiberg Introduced as New Head Coach at Nebraska
-
Top Ranked Waukee Boys on to State
-
New Language, No Problem; Waukee Program Helps Immigrants Adjust to Life in Iowa
-
Waukee Advances to Championship, Gilbert Falls
-
-
State Soccer Quarterfinals
-
FaceOff: Politico Reporter Takes Shots at Iowa, SoundOff Answers
-
Fred Hoiberg Named Head Basketball Coach at Nebraska
-
Waukee School District Announces Name of Second High School
-
Fred Hoiberg, John Daly, and Larry the Cable Guy. What a Trio.
-
-
State Track Day 3: Waukee, Valley Bring Home Team Titles
-
Sonya Puts Murph In His Place, Plus SoundOff Outtakes
-
Murphy’s Law: Hoiberg to Nebraska Makes More Sense Than You Think