Family Confirms Identity of Man Who Died Running Dam to DSM Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of the 26-year-old man who died after collapsing near the finish line of the EMC Dam to DSM race on Saturday.

Craig Flack posted on Facebook that his son, Chase Flack, passed away while running in the race.

“My son Chase, my superstar, has passed at the finish line at the Dam to Des Moines race. There is no safe space from grief,” wrote Craig Flack on Facebook.

A Des Moines Fire Department official said Chase Flack was competing in the 12.4-mile race and suffered a cardiac arrest.

He collapsed a block from the finish line. CPR was performed along the race route before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to Chase Flack’s Facebook page, he was from Jefferson and was currently living in Ames.

Michael Zimmerman, the race director, sent his condolences to Chase’s family and friends in a statement.

“On behalf of all of those that ran today and the entire running community, we are heartbroken about the loss of a fellow athlete. Our heartfelt condolences are with this athlete’s family and friends,” said Zimmerman.

Over 3,000 runners competed in the EMC Dam to DSM. The route started at Saylorville Dam and ended in downtown Des Moines at Cowles Commons.

Channel 13 is speaking with Craig Flack and will have more on the story tonight during the Channel 13 News at 10.