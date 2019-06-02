I THINK: Ruiz’ Heavyweight win Has Dad Bod Supporters Celebrating

Andy Ruiz Junior pulled off one of the biggest boxing upsets in history Saturday night.  One can't help but notice Ruiz' physique.  John Sears says its time to celebrate the Dad Bod.

