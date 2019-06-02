× Insiders June 2, 2019: David Young Discusses Why He’s Running Again, Steve Bullock on Student Debt, Cory Booker’s Vision for the U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former U.S. Rep. David Young served Iowa’s third congressional district for two terms, before he was defeated by Cindy Axne in 2018. Young announced he will challenge for Axne’s seat in the House. He joins Insiders to talk about his 2018 election loss, his 2020 hope and why he should get his job back.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock explains the type of voter who wanted him to be the Democratic governor of Montana but also wanted Donald Trump to be the Republican president of the United States. He also gives his position on eliminating student debt.

Sen. Cory Booker talks about how he is positioning himself before voters from a different view than President Trump.

Our nation's immigration system was founded on a policy of re-uniting families but changing times mean changing priorities. A national group released its plan for a point-based immigration system this week in Des Moines. Hear how it would work and how it would differ from the president's plan.

On the Quick Six, David Young discusses Cindy Axne's performance and how he made the decision to run again.