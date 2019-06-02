Kevin Sutherland Sets Course Record to Win Principal Charity Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kevin Sutherland stormed back on the final day of the Principal Charity Classic to win the tournament, setting a new course record in the process.

Scott Parel started the final round with a 5-shot lead. Sutherland started the day eight shots back.

Sutherland had a birdie on eight of nine holes on the back nine, including the 18th hole. His 62 shots on the day set a course record.

Parel had a chance to sink a putt to win the tournament on the 18th hole, but he left it short. Tied at -17, Sutherland and Parel went to a playoff, where Sutherland pulled out the victory.

"I knew if I shot a great round of golf, and you never know, and I did today. I feel for Scott [Parel]. He played fantastic all week. He was leading the tournament literally from start to finish. So I feel for him, but it just worked out well for me," said Sutherland.

This is Sutherland's third PGA Tour Champions victory.

Jerry Kelly finished in third, followed by David Toms and Corey Pavin. John Daly tied for 28th and Oskaloosa-native Jerry Smith tied for 55th.

