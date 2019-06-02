Kids Benefit from Money Raised at Principal Charity Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- If you bought a ticket into the Principal Charity Classic, your money is going to charity. All proceeds from entries into the tournament go to six local children’s charities. One charity is United Way of Central Iowa and their Youth Summer Employment Program.

Record-breaking numbers of people came out to the Principal Charity Classic this weekend. There were 27,000 people on Friday and 26,000 on Saturday. CSC security was working hard to keep lines moving and keep people safe. On Sunday they also gave a teaching tour to 18-year-old Rachelle Smith, who is interested in the field of criminal justice.

“Yeah I want to be a K-9 officer,” Smith said. “You’re active and you’re doing good and you’re helping people.”

Smith learned she wanted to find a career in this field from her first job doing office work at the Goodwill of Central Iowa.

“It’s just a lot of sitting and I don’t like sitting for that long,” Smith said.

But even though she didn’t particularly like it, she now has work experience, something United Way of Central Iowa says is important to have at a young age.

“That first job sets you off for your whole career, and research has shown if you don’t have that first job before the age of 21, your likelihood of succeeding in a work place is greatly diminished,” said United Way of Central Iowa President Elisabeth Buck.

Smith’s mother says this program has helped her daughter become independent before going off to college in the fall.

“You know mom’s not downstairs, so you’re going to have to figure out like how are you going to eat and buy toilet paper at the same time?” Smith’s mother Natasha Haygood said.

Since 2007, the Principal Charity Classic has raised nearly $18 million for Iowa Children’s Charities. Officials say they are confident they will break $20 million this year.