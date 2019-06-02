LGBTQ Advocates Rally Against Medicaid Restrictions for Gender-Affirmation Treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- LGBTQ advocates spent this first weekend of Pride Month rallying against a new law that they say targets transgender Iowans.

In March, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that bans transgender individuals from using Medicaid to fund gender-affirmation treatments.

It was passed in response to an Iowa Supreme Court decision in March that ruled excluding coverage for such surgeries violates the state's civil rights act. Critics say the legislature passed the law without hearing the concerns of transgender Iowans.

“This law happened behind closed doors. They didn't even give the chance to transgender individuals who would be impacted to share their experience and share their stories or even be heard,” said Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, executive director of One Iowa Action.

The ACLU of Iowa has also filed a suit against the state in response to the law.

Supporters of the law say treatments that reassign gender aren't medically necessary and shouldn't be funded be taxpayer dollars.