Drive-By Shooting Witness Follows Car, Helps Police Catch Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police had some help catching a drive-by shooting suspect from a citizen.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 5th Street and College Avenue. Police say a resident witnessed shots being fired from a car. The resident then followed that car at a safe distance and called police when it came to a stop.

One person was taken into custody right away and more arrests and charges are likely to follow. Sgt. Paul Parizek says this is the kind of community involvement the department is hoping for.

“This is one of those stories that makes us feel good about where we are with the community. We had a person who witnessed a crime and then followed at a safe distance and now we have people at the actual scene coming out and telling us what they saw and helping us out there. That's what we need is that partnership to keep these crimes from being committed,” said Parizek.

No one was injured in the shooting.