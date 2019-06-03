× Iowa Attorney General Requests Clergy Sex Abuse Records From 4 Iowa Dioceses

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has requested information on records of clergy sexual abuse from the dioceses of Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque and Sioux City.

In the letters sent to the bishops, Attorney General Tom Miller says that his office met with survivors of abuse by clergy, and the survivors urged them “to investigate and bring attention to the injustice they and others have suffered.”

The requests seek information on the following topics:

• Lists of all priests, deacons, or other clergy who have been deemed as “credibly accused” of sexual abuse by the dioceses, as well as the definition of “credibly accused,” “sexual misconduct” and “sexual abuse.”

• Lists of accused clergy in which the dioceses deemed the accusation “not credible.”

• Notes from meetings of diocesan boards of reviews that were convened to consider accusations.

• Documentation of reports of abuse received by diocesan officials and actions taken.

• Copies of all settlement agreements that diocesan officials entered into with abuse survivors.

“We agree that full transparency is necessary to provide justice and ultimately, reconciliation and healing,” Miller said.

Miller asked that the bishops respond to the request by August 1, 2019.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office also launched a hotline for survivors to call trained advocates and report abuse. The hotline number is 855-620-7000.

People can also report clergy sexual abuse online at the Iowa Attorney General’s Office website. A Spanish-language version is available here. Survivors can remain confidential. Investigators will review all reports.