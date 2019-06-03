Iowa Lawmakers Respond to New Trump Tariff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- President Donald Trump is threatening a five percent tariff on all of Mexico's goods saying they need to stop illegal immigration.

In a tweet, President Trump says, "On June 10th, the United States will impose a Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the illegal Immigration problem is remedied."

The timing comes as the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade agreement (USMCA) looks to be ratified. Mexico is Iowa's biggest trading partner.

And Iowa has three members of Congress on agriculture committees, all released statements in response to the proposed tariffs.

Representative Cindy Axne says, “Tariffs will not secure our border, but they will place a significant financial burden on Iowa farmers, businesses and families. We need to look at serious ways to strengthen our border security."

Senator Joni Ernst says, "While I support the need for comprehensive border security and a permanent fix to illegal immigration, this isn’t the right path forward. I’m asking the president to reconsider."

Senator Chuck Grassley says, “Trade policy and border security are separate issues. This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent. Following through on this threat would seriously jeopardize passage of USMCA."

Governor Kim Reynolds also asks the president to rethink the tariffs, “We need to secure the border and address our nation’s broken immigration system, but it cannot be done on the backs of Iowa farmers."