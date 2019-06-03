Teen Thespians Shine at Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Civic Center was packed Monday night, but it wasn't the latest Broadway production that filled the seats. Rather, it was hundreds of local performers who could be the stage or screen's next big star.

More than 500 teen performers had their moment to shine in the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards showcase.

The program's goal is to enhance talents of high school thespians and theater programs, while providing a platform for recognition. This year, 77 Iowa high schools took part, involving more than 500 students.

Taking home the competition's top honors with the "Triple Threat Award" were Peyton Reese of Davenport Central and Cole Strelecki of West Des Moines Valley. They will travel to New York City to compete in the national "Jimmy Awards" later this month.