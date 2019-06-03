× Theresa Greenfield Announces She’s Running for US Senate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Theresa Greenfield launched a US Senate campaign on Monday with an online video showing she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

The nearly three-minute video was recorded entirely on a farm, with Greenfield helping with chores while highlighting her rural upbringing and the farm values she says she’ll take with her to the US Senate if she defeats Joni Ernst next fall.

Iowans deserve a Senator who is ACTUALLY going to fight for them, and put the people of our great state first. I’m a farm kid with farm kid values ready to fight for working people. That’s why I’m running for US Senate.

Join us today 👉 https://t.co/SlQHy6REbM#GreenfieldForIowa pic.twitter.com/F9QNm4reS3 — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) June 3, 2019

Greenfield is the president of Colby Interests, a Des Moines real estate firm. She and her husband also own a marketing and communications business.

In 2018 Greenfield unsuccessfully attempted to make it onto the Third District Democratic Congressional ballot after her campaign manager admitted to falsifying signatures on her candidate petition. Greenfield was unable to collect enough valid signatures in the closing days before the filing deadline to make it on the ballot.

Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro and attorney Kimberly Graham have also announced they are running for the Democratic nomination for Senate as well.