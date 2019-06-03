× Two Men in Custody After ATM is Ripped Out of Des Moines Walgreens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are in custody after allegedly ripping an ATM out of a Walgreens.

It happened around 5:00 am at the pharmacy’s location at Douglas and Beaver. Police say two men rammed the front of the building with a truck, hooked onto the ATM inside the front door and then accelerated the truck and ripped the machine out of the building.

Police say the men fled from the scene northbound and abandoned their truck when they spotted police. They ran from the scene but were taken into custody around 5:40 am. Both suspects were taken to the hospital for injuries suffered during the chase. One was injured falling from a fence. The other was by a K9.

The suspects names have not been released.